Man found shot to death in backyard of St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the backyard of a home Thursday afternoon.

Police said the man was found dead behind a home on the 4600 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood at around 4 p.m.

In an incident report, police said the man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head. He was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other information about the shooting has been provided.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

