Homicide detectives investigating after man found shot to death in north St. Louis

Police initially said they were unsure if he suffered any injuries, but police later discovered he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

St. Louis police said they were called to the 8800 block of Lowell Street in the city's Baden neighborhood after a caller reported finding someone dead.

Police initially said they were unsure if he suffered any injuries, but police later discovered he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

No other information about the incident has been provided.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:



If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.