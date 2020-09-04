PAGEDALE, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the middle of a street in Pagedale Thursday afternoon.

A news release from the St. Louis County Police Department said a Pagedale police officer was on patrol when he spotted the man on the pavement of Page Avenue near Purcell Avenue.

When the officer got out to check on the man, he discovered the man had at least one gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pagedale Police Department called the St. Louis County Police Department to help with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

