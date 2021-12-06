Man found shot to death in south St. Louis

St. Louis Metropolitan Police were called to the 7800 block of Germania Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 30

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in south St. Louis last week.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police were called to the 7800 block of Germania Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 30. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead by EMS workers on the scene of the shooting.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old William Bibbs.

The homicide division was called in to investigate the shooting. No other information has been provided.