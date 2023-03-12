Man found shot to death in St. Louis County Saturday night

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified him as of Sunday afternoon.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department launched an investigation after a man was found shot to death in St. Louis County Saturday night.

According to a press release from the department, officers were called to the 8800 block of Dragonwyck Drive at about 7:15 for a report of an unresponsive person. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified him as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.