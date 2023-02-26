Man found shot to death in St. Louis Sunday morning

Officers were called to a home on the 8200 block of Frederick Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the man shot to death.

ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot to death in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood Sunday morning, St. Louis police said.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a home on the 8200 block of Frederick Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was provided about the victim or what led up to the shooting.

The homicide division was requested to investigate the shooting.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.