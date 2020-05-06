x
Man found shot after being involved in accident on I-70

Police said they believe the shooting possibly occurred somewhere else before the accident
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and involved in an accident on a St. Louis interstate early Friday morning.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the westbound lanes of I-70 and Grand Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. Police said they believe the shooting possibly occurred somewhere else.

The man was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital.

Westbound lanes were shut down as police investigated.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

