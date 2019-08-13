ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a gas station in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood Monday night.

Officers responded to the Shell Gas Station at 721 N. Tucker Boulevard around 6:35 p.m.

A 48-year-old man was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a hospital.

Police said due to medical treatment, he could not provide a statement.

No other details have been released.

RELATED: This 7-year-old boy was supposed to start school this week, but he was shot and killed in north St. Louis

RELATED: SLPS prepares to welcome students back after deadly summer shootings

RELATED: 2 teens killed in Lincoln County accident, 3 others hospitalized

RELATED: Robber with semi-automatic handgun climbs through McDonald’s drive-thru window