Man shot near Hampton Avenue off Interstate 64

A man was found shot near Hampton Avenue and Oakland Avenue Thursday night

ST. LOUIS — A man was transported to a hospital after being shot near St. Louis' Clayton-Tamm neighborhood.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man was shot in his side near Hampton Avenue and Oakland Avenue around 8 p.m.

A 5 On Your Side crew spotted at least six bullet holes on the driver's side of a car at the scene.

This is located right off Interstate 64, near an Imo’s and not too far from Forest Park.

Police said the man was transported to a hospital and was conscious and breathing at that time. His condition has not been made available, but the report said his vitals were stable.

No suspect information has been made available.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.