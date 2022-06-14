Man found shot on side of South Outer 40 Road in Town and Country

Police closed South Outer 40 Road between Highway 141 and Maryville Center Drive to conduct an investigation. The road reopened at around 9:15 p.m.

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — A man was found on the shoulder of South Outer 40 Road with a gunshot wound in Town and Country, Missouri, Tuesday night.

Town and Country police said the man was found on the 13000 block of South Outer 40 Road at around 6:40 p.m. Police said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police said the victim was found near the entrance to Delmar Gardens West. Police said the victim was an employee of the facility. Police said they do not believe the shooting was random.

Police closed South Outer 40 Road between Highway 141 and Maryville Center Drive to conduct an investigation. The road reopened at around 9:15 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Town & Country Police Department at 314-747-4600.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html