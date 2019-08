ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in St. Louis’ Carr Square neighborhood early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Cochran Place around 1:20 a.m. where a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have not released his identity.

Anyone with information should contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.