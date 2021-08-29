Man found shot to death in downtown St. Louis Sunday night

Police found a man in his mid-30s suffering from a gunshot wound near the intersection of Tucker Boulevard and Convention Plaza

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in downtown St. Louis Sunday night.

Police were called to an area near the intersection of Tucker Boulevard and Convention Plaza at around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a man shot. When they arrived, they said they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The man was estimated to be in his mid-30s.

No other information about the incident has been provided.

Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.