ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot to death outside of a car maintenance shop late Tuesday night in north St. Louis County, police said.

Around midnight, officers with the North County Police Cooperative responded to the 1500 block of Chambers Road in Dellwood, near the intersection of West Florissant. There, the man, reportedly in his 20s, was found shot to death on the property of the Valvoline Instant Oil Change building.

The events leading up to the shooting were not known.

The Major Case Squad was tasked with assisting in the investigation

