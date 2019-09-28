KINLOCH, Mo. — A man was found shot to death in a vacant home in Kinlock late Saturday morning.

At 10:58 a.m., officers from the St. Louis County Police Department's Central County Precinct were called to the 8100 block of Lurch Avenue for a person down call.

Police found a man who they believe to be in his 40s dead inside a vacant home with gunshot wounds.

The department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

