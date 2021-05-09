Man found shot to death near I-70 early Sunday

St. Louis County police is investigating the probable homicide in Norwood Court neighborhood off Lucas-Hunt Road

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County police found a man in a parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound early Sunday in the 7200 block of Woodstead Court. The man, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, in Norwood Court, near Interstate 70 and Lucas-Hunt Road.

The Central County Precinct responded to the call of a shooting at about 5:12 a.m. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information related to the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information.