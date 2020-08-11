Man found shot to death in St. Louis alley

Just south of the alley, police taped off part of a field where a silver sedan had crashed into an earth mover

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in an alley Sunday morning in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at 7:04 a.m. to the alley near Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Marcus Avenue, which is on the border of the Lewis Place, The Ville and Kingsway East neighborhoods.

A man was found shot to death. Police have not released his identity.

Just south of the alley, police had taped off part of a field where a silver sedan was crashed into an earth mover; they were searching both areas for evidence.

A homicide investigation is underway.