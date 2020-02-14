ST. LOUIS — A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he admitted to shooting a member of the same drug ring he belonged to back in 2017.

Dallas Richardson, 25, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Thursday, about three months after pleading guilty to the shooting and home invasion.

A press release from federal prosecutors said Richardson was a member of a drug trafficking organization from 2016 to February 2018. The organization would distribute multi-pound amounts of marijuana in eastern Missouri.

Investigators said a man named Kyle Phillips was sent a shipment of marijuana to sell but never paid for it.

Another member of the organization, Joseph Hope, got Richardson to come with him to break into Phillips' Cape Girardeau home to get their money in January of 2017. During the home invasion, Richardson shot Phillips in the stomach. He and Hope then beat three other people who were in the home.

Investigators said the two men then took a safe, some marijuana and the wallets of all the victims before taking off.

Richardson is the 12th member of the drug ring to be sentenced, including Hope, who was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Kyle Phillips is awaiting trial for his alleged role in the organization.

