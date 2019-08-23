ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in three carjackings between October 2017 to January 2018.

Jorion Garrett was sentenced to 18 years in prison for three carjacking charges and two firearms charges in connection with the three carjackings, which included the carjacking of a Meals on Wheels driver.

Garrett's first carjacking was on Oct. 28, 2017. Court documents said he approached the victim's car and forced the victim from the car at gunpoint. The car was later found near Garrett's home in Hazelwood with Garrett's DNA inside.

A month later, he forced a woman out of her car in her own driveway and drove off with her Dodge Journey. That car was found in Garrett's driveway with his DNA inside about two weeks later.

The final carjacking was of a pair of victims delivering food with Meals on Wheels. Charging documents said one of the victims was delivering food while the other stood outside the car on Sagewood Lane in Hazelwood. Garrett pulled out a gun and told the victim to drop the keys. He then jumped into the car and fled from police before ditching the car and running off. Police were able to get a fingerprint from inside the car to link him to the crime.

