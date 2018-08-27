ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A man has been sentenced in the shooting of a Francis Howell High School history teacher.

A judge sentenced Joshua Curtis to 22 years in prison. The 36-year-old man pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

The Francis Howell teacher Carl Wayne was shot last November while jogging on the Hamburg Trail near the high school’s baseball field. After he was shot, Wayne said he was able to look over his shoulder and saw Curtis pointing a handgun at him. Wayne was treated and released the same day.

A day after the shooting, the St. Charles SWAT team searched a nearby wooded area and found a tent with a “Gun mate” bag inside. Officers found Curtis sprinting out of the area a short time later, they said.

According to court records, Curtis showed no emotion when he was told about the charges against him.

He’ll have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

