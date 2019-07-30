ST. LOUIS – A man was grazed by a bullet at the Four Seasons hotel parking garage in downtown St. Louis Monday evening.

Police responded to 999 N. 2nd Street around 5:25 p.m. where a 27-year-old was found suffering from a graze wound.

Officers said preliminary investigation revealed the 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old man struggled with two other men over a firearm during an attempted robbery.

No other injuries were reported.

