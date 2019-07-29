ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man suffered a graze wound in an armed robbery on the parking garage of the Lumiere Place Casino Monday evening.
Police said the shooting happened at around 5:30. They said the victim was not seriously injured.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
