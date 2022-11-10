21-year-old charged in young mother's death in south St. Louis found guilty

Joyce Freeman, 20, was shot and killed in November 2020, just days after her baby was born.

ST. LOUIS — A jury returned a guilty verdict for a 21-year-old linked to a 2020 murder of a new mother in south St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood.

On Thursday, Steven Washington was convicted of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of armed criminal action. His initial trial in September ended with a mistrial amid unanimous verdicts.

On the morning of Nov. 23, 2020, 20-year-old Joyce Freeman was found inside a car with a gunshot wound in the 3900 block of South Broadway. She later died at a local hospital.

Police said the shooting happened a few blocks away on Minnesota Avenue, the same block where Freeman lived.

According to the probable cause statement previously obtained by 5 On Your Side, Freeman was preparing to head to a doctor's appointment, with her 4-day-old son and boyfriend, when a Nissan Sentra drove by and fired shots at their car.

The victims tried to drive away from the area when the Nissan reappeared on Broadway. Two people were hanging out of the passenger side windows and continued firing shots at the victims’ car.

Freeman's son and boyfriend were not injured in the shooting.

Washington's sentencing is slated for Dec. 9.

Deyontez Huntley, 21, and Eric Williams, 19, were also charged in connection to Freeman's death.