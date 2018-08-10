ST. LOUIS – Police are looking for two suspects after a man was gunned down in St. Louis’ Carondelet neighborhood over the weekend.

Officers responded to the 6400 block of Idaho Avenue where 36-year-old Jacob Hudson was found shot to death around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Hudson is a local business owner. According to his Facebook, he owns and operates Hudson’s Heating & Cooling.

According to police, both suspects are 16 to 18-years-old, one of them is 6 feet tall with shoulder length dreadlocks and was wearing dark clothing. The other suspect is 5 feet 3 inches tall, dark complexion with a short afro-style hair and was wearing dark clothing. No photos have been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

