Investigation underway after man hit and killed by driver in south city

The victim's identity has not been released

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in south St. Louis early Thursday morning.

The incident happened at around 3:40 a.m. in the area of Grand Boulevard and Miami Street. This is near the Gravois Park and Tower Grove South neighborhoods.

A man was struck by a car. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The woman who was driving the vehicle that hit the man stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police in the investigation.

The St. Louis police department's Accident Reconstruction Unit responded and is handling the ongoing investigation.

No other information about the incident or the victim’s identity has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.