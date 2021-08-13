Man hits police cruiser with stolen truck, caught after hiding in woods, police say

When they tried to arrest the driver of the truck, he put the truck in reverse and crashed into a police cruiser before driving away. He was arrested the next day

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A man was charged with multiple crimes after police said he hit one of their cruisers with a stolen truck and hid from officers in a wooded area nearby earlier this week.

Cameron Medley, 29, was charged Friday with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and multiple other crimes in connection with a Fairview Heights incident a few days earlier.

The incident began at around 6:50 Tuesday evening on the parking lot of a Walgreen on the 6500 block of North Illinois Street.

Police said they located a stolen truck that they believed was used in multiple other crimes in the area. When they tried to arrest the driver of the truck, he put the truck in reverse and crashed into a police cruiser before driving across a ditch and away from the scene.

Officers were not injured in the incident, but the driver was able to escape.

The next morning, someone spotted the truck in a wooded area near their property. Another person spotted a suspicious man walking out of the same woods later in the day and called police.

When officers arrived, they had to chase the man after he ran back into the woods, but they were able to make the arrest without incident.