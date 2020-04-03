ST. LOUIS — A man has been identified after his remains were found inside a dumpster in 2018.
Police identified the man as Demarko Sanders, 39. His body was burned and found inside a dumpter in the 900 block of Canaan on Sept. 26, 2018.
The homicide division is investigating.
This is a developing story and 5 On Your Side will provide information as it becomes available.
More local news
RELATED: Former St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz indicted
RELATED: 1 dead in Metro East crash
RELATED: Arch Madness to continue as planned amid coronavirus concerns