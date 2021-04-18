Man charged in shooting death of Dutchtown neighbor last month

CAO's office issues count of second-degree murder against Dan Rathmann, 63

ST. LOUIS — A man who police say shot and killed his neighbor last month was charged with second-degree murder Friday by the Circuit Attorney's Office.

Dan Rathmann, 63, has also been charged with armed criminal action in the March 26 death of Craig Williams, 23, of the 4000 block of Hydraulic Avenue in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

The warrants in the case were issued "at-large" Saturday and Rathmann was taken into custody Sunday.

In late March, police responded to an early-evening call about a shooting and located the victim in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS pronounced Williams dead at the scene. The case has been under investigation as a homicide.

Rathmann was one of the neighbors who had watched Williams and Renfrow argue outside for hours the day of the shooting.

According to court documents, Rathmann had a 9mm handgun and threatened Williams, telling him to leave several times. When Williams went to his car to retrieve a semiautomatic pistol, Rathmann fired twice at Williams.

Court documents didn't mention a physical altercation between Williams and Rathmann. There are, however, eyewitness accounts and video, according to documents.