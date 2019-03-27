OVERLAND, Mo. – Three men were arrested for a robbery in Overland and one of them impersonated a police officer in the process.

According to the probable cause statement, on March 21 Sean Pelattini impersonated a police officer in order to have the victim open the door to a home in the 9500 block of Midland.

When the victim opened the door, Jermaine Richmond and Calvin Shaw went into the home. They tied up the victim and one of the men beat the victim.

The men “ransacked” the house looking for money and ended up stealing money from the victim.

The victim suffered injuries but is doing well.

All three men were charged with robbery, burglary and kidnapping. Two of the men confessed to the crimes, according to police.

Police also said this was not a random act and the men knew the victim.