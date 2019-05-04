ST. LOUIS — A man is facing charges after police said he impersonated a police officer and chased a man, eventually leading to a crash.

Anthony J. Townsend, 27, was charged with false impersonation of a law enforcement officer for the Feb. 27 incident.

Charging documents said Townsend was on the 160 block of East Grand when he turned on emergency lights in his car. With the emergency lights on, he chased after a fleeing Kia Optima that eventually crashed into multiple cars.

Court documents did not say if anyone was injured in the crash.