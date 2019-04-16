CLAYTON, Mo. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Clayton, Missouri, bank at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the man walked into the Commerce Bank on the 6300 block of Clayton Road at around 12:45. Police said he pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the teller.

Police said he ran out the door after the teller handed over the cash. They do not know if he arrived or left in a car.

Police said he was between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-5. He was wearing a St. Louis Blues hoodie with the hood up, a royal blue mask and light blue gloves at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 314-290-8420.