ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a man was hit by a car in downtown St. Louis late Monday night.

The victims told police they were inside their car in the drive-thru of the White Castle on S. Broadway when a 29-year-old woman followed them and threw something at their car.

She continued to follow them and passed them at Poplar and S. 4th Street. One of the victims, a 29-year-old man, got out of his car to see if it was damaged. The suspect then reversed her car and hit him, which pinned him between the two cars. He was transported to a hospital where he’s in critical condition.

The suspect's car is a silver sedan with tinted windows.

A 5-year-old boy, 2-year-old boy and 25-year-old woman were transported to a hospital with minor injuries. They were all inside the 29-year-old man’s car.

Police said the suspect got away from the scene.