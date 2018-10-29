ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head near Fairground Park in north St. Louis Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Kossuth Avenue around 2 p.m. where a man was found with a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to a hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.

No other details have been made available.

This shooting is the latest act of violence across the city Monday. A retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer was shot near Tower Grove Park Monday morning. He was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after.

RELATED: 'Very warm, compassionate person' | Police ID retired sergeant killed near Tower Grove Park

Two men were shot to death in St. Louis’ North Pointe neighborhood around 10:15 a.m.

READ MORE: Police investigating double homicide in St. Louis’ North Pointe neighborhood

READ MORE: Woman carjacked in Tower Grove East just after midnight Monday

© 2018 KSDK