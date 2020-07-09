Man in critical condition after double shooting in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A man is in critical condition after a double shooting in Belleville, Illinois, Monday afternoon.
Police said they were called to the West Phesantwood apartments at around 12:40 Monday afternoon. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of the complex and signs of forced entry at one of the apartments but found no victim.
Police eventually discovered that a 26-year-old victim was shot multiple times and driven to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was transferred to a St. Louis hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
A 50-year-old man was walking nearby and was hit by a bullet in the shooting. He is also being treated at a St. Louis hospital. Police said his vital signs were stable.
A statement from the police department said people who arrived at the hospital and identified themselves as family members of the 26-year-old victim did not want to talk to police.
Police said they believe the 26-year-old was targeted and they are pursuing multiple leads in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or leave an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
