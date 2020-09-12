Police: Man in custody for exposing himself to juveniles at Clayton Starbucks

Police said Ivy may be responsible for similar incidents in the St. Louis region as well

CLAYTON, Mo. — A man is in custody after police said he inappropriately exposed himself to juvenile customers at a Clayton Starbucks on Nov. 12.

Clayton police arrest Dana A. Ivy (54) on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Warrants were issued for two felony counts of enticement or attempted enticement of a child. Ivy is currently being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $150,000 cash only bond.

Police said Ivy may be responsible for similar incidents in the St. Louis region.

Police said he is associated with an older silver or gray Buick and sometimes identifies himself as "Andre." He has also been identified as a person of interest in the burglaries of two office buildings in the Clayton and central business district.