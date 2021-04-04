Man in his 30s dies at hospital from gunshot wound

Police found him conscious in the St. Louis Place neighborhood; homicide division investigating

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the 2500 block of East Dodier at around 11:40. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s with a suspected gunshot wound. The shooting incident was in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.

He was conscious and breathing, officers said, before he was transported to an area hospital. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect is unknown, and officers said the SLMPD Homicide Division would be handling the investigation.

