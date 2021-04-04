Man in his 30s dies at hospital from gunshot wound

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Sunday morning.
Police said they were called to the 2500 block of East Dodier at around 11:40. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s with a suspected gunshot wound. The shooting incident was in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.
He was conscious and breathing, officers said, before he was transported to an area hospital. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The suspect is unknown, and officers said the SLMPD Homicide Division would be handling the investigation.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
- Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program. To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/
- Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.” To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu
- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth. To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html
- Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/