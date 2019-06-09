ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot along the I-70 overpass in north St. Louis Thursday night.

Police responded to a shooting around 8:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Hall Street.

A 29-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his arm. He told police he was traveling through the electric signal near Adelaide at Zealand when a dark colored sedan pulled up next to him and started firing shots.

The 29-year-old tried to get away from the scene, but he hit several vehicles and stopped in the 7400 block of Hall Street where he contacted police.

The man was transported to a hospital where he’s listed in serious condition.

