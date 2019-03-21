ST. LOUIS — Three people are in custody after a man was shot in the back just a few blocks from the Enterprise Center Thursday evening.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Spruce and South Tucker Boulevard at around 5:50. Police said the man was shot three times in the back.

Police said the shooting was between people traveling in two different vehicles. The victim of the shooting was inside a stolen car when he was shot three times in the back.

He was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

Video from the scene showed at least 50 evidence markers near the scene of the shooting. Police closed Spruce and South Tucker for an investigation.

Police said they found the suspect car about five minutes after the incident and took three people into custody. One person was able to run off, and police are still looking for that person.

A spokeswoman for the police department said the suspects appeared to be looking for the victim and called the shooting an isolated incident.

The Blues hosted the Detroit Red Wings Thursday night at 7.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.