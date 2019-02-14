RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A 38-year-old St. Louis man is facing federal charges after investigators said he robbed a Richmond Heights post office at gunpoint in December.

Dywane Upchurch was charged with three felonies after police said he robbed the post office of about $8,800 in cash while armed with a 9mm pistol.

He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon in furtherance of the robbery and one count of violent crime.

If convicted, he could spend anywhere from five to 25 years in prison and could be hit with a $250,000 fine.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Richmond Heights Police Department are investigating the incident.