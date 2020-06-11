Man indicted for February carjacking in Kirkwood

Najee Neal was indicted for a carjacking that happened in February

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a carjacking that happened in Kirkwood earlier this year.

Najee Neal was indicted for one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The carjacking happened on Feb. 27 in the 600 block of Meadowridge Lane and Neal is accused of carjacking a 2017 Nissan Altima.

The victim told police he was parked in his driveway when Neal approached his vehicle, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle, phone, wallet and jacket. The victim complied and Neal took off.

He faces up to 15 years in prison on the carjacking counts, seven years imprisonment on the count of brandishing a firearm furtherance of a crime; and 10 years maximum for each count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Neal faces a fine of up to $250,000.

According to a release, the case is part of the Safer Streets Initiative. The initiative was launched by Attorney General Schmitt and U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen in January of 2019 as an unprecedented state and federal partnership to prosecute violent crime in St. Louis.