Man indicted by grand jury for several armed robberies in St. Louis

Louquincy Carr was indicted in connection with several robberies at businesses on S. Grand Boulevard

ST. LOUIS — A federal grand jury indicted a man in connection with several armed robberies in the St. Louis area.

According to a press release from the Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District of Missouri, Louquincy Carr was indicted for four counts of armed business robbery, four counts of brandishing a firearm in connection with those robberies and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, on July 24, Carr went into the T-Mobile store on S. Grand Boulevard and looked at some phones before approaching the counter. Once he got to the counter, he pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. He took a phone and money from the register.

Carr then forced the employee into the back office at gunpoint and then left.

Not even a month later, on Aug. 4, he went back to the same T-Mobile. He looked around for a short time and then approached an employee with his handgun and demanded money from the register.

The employee complied and removed money from the cash drawer. After taking money and the wallet, Carr led two employees and two customers into a back room at gunpoint.

Then on Aug. 14, he went to the Boost Mobile store on S. Grand Boulevard and approached an employee at the cash register. After the employee and Carr had a conversation, Carr pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The employee then provided him with the money. Carr then asked another employee for money and then ordered both of them into a back office at gunpoint.

Once in the back office, he asked where the “good phones” were and forced an employee to put multiple phones into a bag Carr had with him. After the bag was filled, Carr ordered the two employees into the bathroom and ran out the back door.

He was also indicted for a robbery at the Wingstop on S. Grand Boulevard.

According to court documents, forensic evidence led to the identification of Carr.