Man indicted in connection to Islamic center fire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — A Cape Girardeau man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after police said he set fire to an Islamic center on April 24.

The indictment charges Nicholas Proffitt, 42, with damaging religious property, using fire to commit a federal felony and damaging a building used in interstate commerce through the use of fire.

Previously, Proffitt was charged with felony burglary, first-degree arson and first-degree property damage. Police said the property damage charge was “enhanced” because he was “knowingly motivated” to set fire to the center.

Police said 12 to 15 people were evacuated from the building and, fortunately, none of them were injured.

Proffitt was arrested on April 27.