Acquaintance of family sexually abused 4-year-old girl and recorded it, court documents say

Timothy Lloyd Blaney, 57, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — A man from Pevely was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday for the production of child pornography.

According to court documents, Timothy Lloyd Blaney, 57, sexually abused a 4-year-old and produced visual depictions of the abuse between Oct. 1, 2019 and Aug. 14. He was an acquaintance of the child’s family.

Blaney faces up to life in prison and/or a fine of no more than $250,000, according to a press release from the United States Attorney Eastern District of Missouri.

Law enforcement is requesting community assistance in identifying further victims. Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis Federal Bureau of Investigation at 314-589-2500.

"The majority of child sex abuse is perpetrated by individuals known to the victim or the victim's family," said Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn of the FBI St. Louis Division. 

"In this instance, the young victim fortunately knew to tell her parents what happened. This highlights the importance of parents engaging early with their children about appropriate boundaries," he added.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Pevely Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson is handling the case.

