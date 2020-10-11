Man injured in cutting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was injured late Monday night in what St. Louis police said was an unprovoked stabbing.
Police were called to the intersection of Newstead and Sacramento just a few blocks west of Fairground Park around 10:30 p.m. Officers found a man suffering from multiple lacerations on the top and back of his head, according to a preliminary police report.
The 55-year-old man told police a man walked up to him and started stabbing and cutting him "without provocation," the report said.
The man was taken to the hospital where his vitals were listed in stable condition; his condition was not available.