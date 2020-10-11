Man injured in cutting in St. Louis

The man was taken to the hospital where his vitals were listed in stable condition

ST. LOUIS — A man was injured late Monday night in what St. Louis police said was an unprovoked stabbing.

Police were called to the intersection of Newstead and Sacramento just a few blocks west of Fairground Park around 10:30 p.m. Officers found a man suffering from multiple lacerations on the top and back of his head, according to a preliminary police report.

The 55-year-old man told police a man walked up to him and started stabbing and cutting him "without provocation," the report said.