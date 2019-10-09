BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Police said a man who ended up at a hospital with gunshot wounds was charged after they said he was the instigator in the incident.

Samuel E. Brown Jr., 38, was charged with one count of being an armed habitual criminal and one count of aggravated discharge of a weapon in connection with the Saturday night incident.

Police said they were called to Chase Park Drive in Belleville, Illinois, a little after 11 p.m. by someone who said two people were shooting at each other.

Police interviewed one of the men on the scene but the other man, Brown, drove off in a white pick-up truck. Officers found the truck and followed it to a local hospital where Brown sought treatment for two gunshot wounds.

During their investigation, police said they found Brown was the aggressor in the incident. He was charged Monday.

The other man was not charged.

Brown, who has prior convictions for armed robbery and aggravated discharge of a firearm, is being held on $250,000 bond.

