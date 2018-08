ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a man was shot in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of South Grand around 3:30 a.m. where the victim stated unknown suspects in a white Chevrolet Impala fired shots at him and fled the scene.

He was transported to a hospital.

No other details have been provided.

