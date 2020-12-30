Man injured in St. Charles shooting Monday night

He was in critical condition Monday night but was listed in serious condition on Tuesday

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Louis County man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in St. Charles Monday night.

A press release from the St. Charles Police Department said the victim was in his car on the 300 block of Mokane Court at around 11:15 when he got into an argument with another man. Police said the other man shot the victim, and the victim drove off.

Police said the victim crashed into another car in the area of S. River Road and Riverine Drive. When police arrived on the scene of the crash, they administered first aid until EMS arrived and rushed him to the hospital.

Police found and interviewed multiple witnesses and a 22-year-old may they believed to be involved in the shooting. Officers also seized "a number of firearms" during the investigation.