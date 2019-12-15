ST. LOUIS — A man is in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday morning.
At around 12:20 a.m., police received a call for a shooting in the 4600 block of Hall Street.
Before the officers arrived, the victim went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his head. Due to his condition he wasn’t able to give a statement on the shooting.
He remains in the hospital in critical condition.
