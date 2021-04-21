Police say man kidnapped 3-month-old, led them on chase after domestic assault in Maryland Heights

Police said the man crashed into an innocent driver, but no one was injured in the crash

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man is in custody after police said he assaulted a woman, took her child and led officers on a chase Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with the Maryland Heights Police Department said they were called to a home on Corrida Court around 1:50 p.m. for a report of a domestic incident. When they arrived, they said they saw a man assaulting a woman while holding her 3-month-old child.

One of the officers suffered minor injuries while trying to stop the man from getting away with the child in his car, but the man managed to escape.

Other officers caught up with his car on southbound Interstate 270 near Manchester Road, but he continued to flee.

The vehicle headed west on Manchester and police lost sight of it until the St. Louis County Police Department's air-support helicopter spotted him turning onto Ladue Road.

Police said he crashed into an innocent driver before officers were able to take him into custody.

No one was injured in the crash. The 3-month-old child was not injured during the incident and was returned to his mother.