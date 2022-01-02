Prosecutors say man killed another after argument in Overland Friday

Deonte Robinson shot Sean Waldon after debating who had the faster car.

OVERLAND, Mo. — A 23-year-old man has been charged with killing another man after an argument over who had the faster vehicle.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Deonte Robinson with first-degree murder and armed criminal action Saturday in connection with Friday’s shooting.

Police said Robinson was arguing with Sean Waldon Friday outside a home in the St. Louis suburb of Overland, at 9400 block of Miriam Avenue, before the shooting. Court documents say Robinson shot Waldon as he tried to get into a car to leave with his family.

Robinson was not in custody as of Saturday afternoon. His bail was set at $1 million cash.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html