Man killed after argument at downtown club leads to shooting

In a statement, Public Safety Director Dan Isom said the incident started with a fight at the club

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed following an argument at a club in downtown St. Louis early Saturday morning.

Police were called to a reported shooting and crash outside Europe Night Club near the intersection of Washington Avenue and 15th Street at around 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a crashed car.

First responders rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement, Public Safety Director Dan Isom said the incident started with a fight at the club.

Isom's full statement is as follows:

“Late Saturday night, a fight erupted at Club Europe, eventually escalating into homicide. Our investigative team is working on multiple leads, we will continue to work on this case and provide updates on our progress as they become available. The Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative will keep working together to create positive spaces for Downtown residents and visitors heading into the winter months while holding bad actors accountable.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html